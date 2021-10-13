Two Alaska GOP senators test positive for COVID-19

Alaska state Sen. Lora Reinbold speaks to Sen. Roger Holland before the start of the Senate floor session on Monday, April 26, 2021, in Juneau, Alaska. Reinbold said she traveled to Juneau by vehicle and ferry when Alaska Airlines said she was not permitted to fly on the carrier for what the airline said was her “continued refusal to comply with employee instruction regarding the current mask policy.” It was not clear how long the suspension would be in place. (AP Photo/Becky Bohrer,Pool)

Two Alaska state senators have tested positive for COVID-19 and a third was not feeling well and awaiting test results, Senate President Peter Micciche said Tuesday.

The Anchorage Daily News identified the lawmakers as Sens. Lora Reinbold, R-Eagle River, and David Wilson, R-Wasilla. Reinbold also wrote about her diagnosis on her personal Facebook page. Reinbold has been an outspoken opponent of masking and other public health measures. Sen. Click Bishop, R-Fairbanks, was awaiting results after experiencing symptoms, the ADN reported.

Lawmakers are in the second week of their fourth special session of the year. Six of the Senate’s 20 members attended Tuesday’s floor session, which was a so-called technical session where no formal business was taken up.

Micciche said along with the COVID-19 cases some senators had put off trips and were unable to be in Juneau Tuesday, prompting the technical session.

Masks are required at legislative facilities, including the Capitol, though individual lawmakers can decide if they want to wear masks in their respective offices. Legislators and legislative staff also are to participate in regular COVID-19 testing under a recently adopted policy.