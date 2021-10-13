Indie Lens Pop-Up Virtual Screenings – Nov 11

Season 2021 / 2022

Indie Lens Pop-Up is a neighborhood series that brings people together for film screenings and community-driven conversations. Featuring documentaries seen on PBS’s Independent Lens, Indie Lens Pop-Up draws local residents, leaders and organizations to discuss what matters most, from newsworthy topics and social issues, to family and community relationships.

Join one of our local partners. including the University of Alaska, Anchorage’s Multicultural Center for film screenings and community-driven conversations featuring documentaries seen on PBS’s Independent Lens at Indie Lens Pop-Up.

COVID-19 is impacting our nation. Due to the crisis, our local partners, alongside ITVS will be hosting digital only screenings and virtual events. Make friends, share stories, and join the conversation.

Upcoming Virtual Screenings

Storm Lake

AKPM and UAA are proud to present Storm Lake, in which a dogged family-run paper in Iowa gives citizens the scoop on forces threatening to overwhelm their precarious small-town existence.

Virtual Screening of Storm Lake

Wednesday, November 11 at 6 p.m.

LIVE Virtual Event via OVEE



