ANCSA at 50: Behind the history of the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act

The Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act of 1971, or ANCSA, transferred title to land to for-profit regional and village corporations, not to tribes.

It has been called the most important legislative act since statehood. The Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act is 50 years old in December and the economic effect of the Native Corporations ripples across the state, representing an increasingly larger piece of the state’s economy and jobs. What do those who helped create ANCSA think about it today? What are the biggest successes and where are the fault lines? In the first of a series of conversations about ANCSA’s legacy, guests who were there at the beginning lay out the history.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Willie Hensley, former state legislator

Marlene Johnson, former chairmen, Sealaska Corporation

Joe Rothstein, former Anchorage Daily News editor and former chief of staff to Sen. Mike Gravel

