Doctors share their experiences inside the hospital

As the pandemic drags on, the cracks in Alaska’s health care infrastructure are becoming more apparent. Still, it’s hard for those not working the front lines each day to imagine what it’s really like for doctors, nurses and staff. Medical professionals share the reality health care workers are facing inside the hospital walls.
HOST: Prentiss Pemberton
GUESTS:
- Dr. Leslie Gonsette, Intensive Care Unit, Providence Alaska Medical Center
- Dr. Ben Westley, infectious disease specialist
PARTICIPATE:
- Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (10–11 a.m.).
- Send an email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air).
LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at 10 a.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at 8 p.m. AKDT
LINE ONE’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:
- Mayo Clinic and Cleveland Clinic offer extensive health information libraries
- MedlinePlus has a guide to finding reliable health information on the internet
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI)
- Carl Sagan’s Baloney Detection Kit and common logical fallacies
SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by: