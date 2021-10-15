Doctors share their experiences inside the hospital

Hospital workers at the Alaska Native Medical Center ICU on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021 (Shirley Young/Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium)



As the pandemic drags on, the cracks in Alaska’s health care infrastructure are becoming more apparent. Still, it’s hard for those not working the front lines each day to imagine what it’s really like for doctors, nurses and staff. Medical professionals share the reality health care workers are facing inside the hospital walls.

HOST: Prentiss Pemberton

GUESTS:

Dr. Leslie Gonsette, Intensive Care Unit, Providence Alaska Medical Center

Dr. Ben Westley, infectious disease specialist

PARTICIPATE:

Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (10–11 a.m.).

Send an email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air).

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at 10 a.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at 8 p.m. AKDT

LINE ONE’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:

SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by: