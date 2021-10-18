Alaska News Nightly: Monday, October 18, 2021

The Alaska Division II state football champion Lathrop Malamutes, after winning the school’s first-ever football title. (Alaska State Athletics Association)

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

State senators struggle to come to agreement on a plan for the budget and Permanent Fund Dividend. Also, Anchorage businesses adjust to the new citywide mask mandate. And Fairbanks’s Lathrop High School wins its first football championship.

Reports tonight from:

Andrew Kitchenman, Jeremy Hsieh and Jacob Resneck in Juneau

Lex Treinen in Anchorage

and Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, produced by Annie Feidt, with audio engineering by Toben Shelby.