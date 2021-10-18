Petition filed to recall Assembly member Jamie Allard

Assemblywoman Jamie Allard at a Jan. 26, 2021 Anchorage Assembly meeting (Lex Treinen/Alaska Public Media)

A group is calling for the recall of Anchorage Assembly member Jamie Allard. This is the third recall effort of an Assembly member that Anchorage has seen in a year, with Felix Rivera surviving a recall election in April, and Meg Zaletel’s recall election scheduled for next week.

In the petition filed to the Anchorage municipal clerk on Monday, the group cited four grounds for the recall of Allard who represents Chugiak/Eagle River. The first says that Allard used her Assembly email to reply to all Assembly members in response to a constituent. Petitioners say that’s a violation of the Open Meetings Act.

The last three reasons describe Allard allegedly violating various health mandates that the Assembly put in place in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

They include being in an indoor gathering that was at more than 25% capacity, not wearing a mask in public, and her support of a rally that backed businesses that opened in defiance of then-mayor Berkowitz’s lockdown order.

One of the grounds for recall is almost verbatim to one used to justify the recall of Zaletel.

The municipal clerk has 30 days to either deny or certify the petition. Alaska Public Media has reached out to Allard for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

