Tens of thousands of dollars are flowing into both sides of the Zaletel recall effort

Meg Zaletel speaks at a June 2021 committee meeting of the Anchorage Assembly (Lex Treinen/Alaska Public Media)

Tens of thousands of dollars are flowing into both sides of the recall election of Midtown Anchorage Assembly member Meg Zaletel ahead of next week’s vote, according to state campaign disclosure data.

Midtown voters’ ballots are due by Tuesday, Oct. 26, in the special by-mail recall election.

A group working to recall Zaletel, Recall Meg, is amassing money for mailers and radio advertising. The group received a $75,000 donation at the end of September from Mark McKenna, president of Anchorage paving company McKenna Brothers Paving. The group received another $15,000 from James Protzman, the owner of Anchorage-based property manager Pacific Properties LLC. Recall Meg is headed by Anchorage restaurant owner Andy Kriner.

On the other side of the recall, a group called Stand up for Meg Zaletel received a $70,000 donation last month from UNITE HERE, a national labor union based in New York. Stand up for Meg Zaletel is headed by Joelle Hall, the president of the Alaska AFL-CIO, the state’s labor union. Another group, No on Zaletel Recall, has raised more than $56,000, mostly from small donors. Zaletel is a co-chair of that group.

RELATED: Incivility in Anchorage: Ex-Assembly members do not approve

The spending on either side of the recall election dwarfs the money that Zaletel raised for her initial election to the Assembly back in 2019, which was a little over $53,000.

If Zaletel is recalled next week, the Assembly will appoint someone from the Midtown district to fill her seat. Zaletel is also running for re-election in the April 2022 municipal election.

[Sign up for Alaska Public Media’s daily newsletter to get our top stories delivered to your inbox.]