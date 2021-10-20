Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, October 20, 2021

Former Anchorage Real Estate Director Christina Hendrickson. Hendrickson is suing Mayor Dave Bronson’s administration, claiming she was fired in retaliation to a whistleblower complaint. (Wesley Early/Alaska Public Media)

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

The state is preparing to roll out COVID-19 vaccines for younger kids. Also, a whistle blower in Anchorage says she was illegally fired by the mayor’s administration. And The federal subsistence board votes down a proposal to restrict trapping near trails.

Reports tonight from:

Andrew Kitchenman and Bridgett Dowd in Juneau

Olivia Ebertz in Bethel

Wesley Early in Anchorage

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.

and Sabine Poux in Kenai

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, produced by Annie Feidt, with audio engineering by Toben Shelby.