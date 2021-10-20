Voting reform bill stalls in US Senate. Alaska senators, like all Republicans, voted no.

By
Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media
-
moonrise over Capitol, with dome to the left and purple sky.
Moonrise over the U.S. Capitol on Oct. 18, 2021. (Brett Davis)

A national voting reform bill stalled in the U.S. Senate Wednesday with Alaska’s senators, like all Republicans, voting against it.

The “Freedom to Vote” bill sets minimum standards for early voting and voting by mail, and it requires new financial disclosure from groups that spend money to influence elections. To boost turnout, it would also make Election Day a federal holiday.

Democrats say the bill is necessary to counter efforts in Republican jurisdictions that they argue will make it harder to vote, particularly for young people, the poor and others who have to move often. 

Sen. Lisa Murkowski has for years been the only Republican co-sponsor of the Voting Rights Advancement Act, a bill to restore parts of a Civil Rights-era voting law that were nullified by Supreme Court decisions.

But Murkowski says the Freedom to Vote bill is partisan and an attempt at micromanaging state elections.

Democratic leaders in the Senate say they aren’t done trying to pass a bill to protect access to the polls.

The procedural vote was 49-51. The bill needed 60 votes to end a filibuster. Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., voted against it as a way to preserve his ability to bring the bill back to the floor.

[Sign up for Alaska Public Media’s daily newsletter to get our top stories delivered to your inbox.]

Previous articleAlaska expecting COVID-19 vaccines for wider group of kids in coming weeks
Next articleBiden administration lets stand a judgment thwarting Willow, a ConocoPhillips drilling project in Arctic
Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media
https://www.alaskapublic.org
Liz Ruskin covers Alaska issues in Washington as the network's D.C. correspondent. She was born in Anchorage and is a West High grad. She has degrees from the University of Washington and the University of Missouri School of Journalism in Columbia. She previously worked at the Homer News, the Anchorage Daily News and the Washington bureau of McClatchy Newspapers. She also freelanced for several years from the U.K. and Japan, in print and radio. Liz has been APRN’s Washington, D.C. correspondent since October 2013. She's @lruskin on Twitter. She welcomes your news tips at lruskin (at) alaskapublic (dot) org  | About Liz

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display