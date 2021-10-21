Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, October 21, 2021

By
Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
A white man in a gray suit
Rep. David Eastman, R-Wasilla, during a House floor session, March 1, 2017. (Photo by Skip Gray/360 North)

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Wasilla Republican state Rep. David Eastman is part of a far-right, anti-government militia. Also, the state is looking at why Alaska has a hard time retaining teachers. And Alaskans will soon be allowed to drive all-terrain vehicles on some public roads.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early in Anchorage
Liz Ruskin in Washinton D.C.
Claire Stremple and Lyndsey Brollini in Juneau
Dan Bross and Robyne in Fairbanks
and Sabine Poux in Kenai

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, produced by Annie Feidt, with audio engineering by Toben Shelby.

