Catching up with artist Max Romey

By
Eric Bork, Alaska Public Media
-
  • Crow Pass trail
    Crow Pass Trail, photo courtesy Max Romey
  • Debris on beach
    Debris found on the beach, photo courtesy Max Romey
  • Max Romey
    Max Romey sketching Raven Glacier at Crow Pass, photo courtesy Max Romey.

Our guest this week is Max Romey. Max is a watercolor artist and filmmaker from Anchorage. He has joined us before to tell us about his creative style of using watercolors in his films focusing on the outdoors. Storytelling using pictures instead of words was born from his life with dyslexia. The last time he visited us in the fall of 2020, he was developing a six-chapter project called “Trailbound Alaska.” Although the project has changed and evolved, he has finished one part of the film series, the journey from Seward to Eagle River. Another one of his films, “If You Give a Beach a Bottle,” is a story that took him many years to tell and is a finalist at this year’s Banff Mountain Film Festival at the end of this month. Max will also give us a preview of his next project, which is very close to home.

HOST: Lisa Keller

SEGMENTS:

Max Romey, watercolor artist and filmmaker

LINKS:

BROADCAST: Thursday, October 21st, 2021. 10:00 am – 3:00 p.m. AKT

REPEAT BROADCAST:  Thursday, October 21st, 2021. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT

Eric Bork, Alaska Public Media
Eric Bork, or you can just call him “Bork” because everybody else does, is the FM Operations Manager for KSKA-FM. He oversees the day-to-day operations of the FM broadcast. He produces and edits episodes of Outdoor Explorer, the Alaska-focused outdoors program. He also maintains the web posts for that show. You may have heard him filling in for Morning Edition or hosting All Things Considered and can still find him operating the soundboard for any of the live broadcast programs. After escaping the Detroit area when he was 18, Bork made it up to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, where he earned a degree in Communications/Radio Broadcasting from Northern Michigan University. He spent time managing the college radio station, working for the local NPR affiliate, and then in top 40 radio in Michigan before coming to Alaska to work his first few summers. After then moving to Chicago, it only took five years to convince him to move back to Alaska in 2010. When not involved in great radio programming he’s probably riding a bicycle, thinking about riding bicycles, dreaming about bikes, reading a book, or planning the next place he’ll travel to. Only two continents left to conquer!

