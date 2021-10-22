Craig Campbell, top advisor to Anchorage mayor, resigns

Craig Campbell, co-chair of Anchorage Mayor-elect Dave Bronson’s transition team, poses for a photo at Tent City Taphouse on June 1, 2021. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson announced Friday that Craig Campbell, a top official, has resigned. Campbell served in several roles in the Bronson administration, including chief of staff and most recently as policy and programs director.

Campbell announced he would resign, effective Oct. 24, in order to return to a position at Alaska Aerospace. He had been president and CEO of the company from 2012 to 2019. His first day back at Alaska Aerospace will be Oct. 25.

In a statement, Bronson called Campbell “the definition of what service and commitment to Alaska is.”

Campbell had previously served as Lieutenant Governor for 15 months under former Republican Governor Sean Parnell. He was co-chair of Bronson’s transition team and is vice chair of the Alaska Republican Party.

A spokesman for the Bronson administration said that Karl Raskiewicz will fill Campbell’s vacancy in the mayor’s office. Additionally, Marilyn Banzhaf will serve as acting director of the Office of Management and Budget.