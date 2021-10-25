Alaska News Nightly: Monday, October 25, 2021

The Bradley Lake Dam in 2014. (Ian Dickson/KTOO)

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

Earmarks make a comeback in Congress, and Sen. Lisa Murkowski has an Alaska wish list. Also, unvaccinated city employees in Bethel start to look for new jobs. And the retreating Dixon Glacier opens up a hydropower opportunity.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Olivia Ebertz in Bethel

Robyne in Fairbanks

Wesley Early in Anchorage

Sabine Poux in Kenai

and Jeremy Hsieh in Juneau

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, produced by Annie Feidt, with audio engineering by Toben Shelby.