Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, October 26, 2021

An Armstrong rig on the North Slope. (Photo courtesy Armstrong Oil & Gas)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

﻿ ﻿

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

The oil industry in Alaska struggles to recover jobs lost to the pandemic. Also, Yakutat residents protest a new logging operation. And a Kasigluk family had to make a difficult decision as a young mother struggled with COVID-19.

Reports tonight from:

Lex Treinen in Anchorage

Jacob Resneck and Jeremy Hsieh in Juneau

Eric Stone in Ketchikan

and Olivia Ebertz in Bethel

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, produced by Annie Feidt, with audio engineering by Toben Shelby.