Hometown Alaska: Despite the isolation, fan culture thrives in Anchorage

By
Ammon Swenson, Alaska Public Media
In Alaska pop culture and entertainment serve as a means to escape the dark, chilly winters that conquer the final months of each year. The politics and popularity of film, comic, game, and novel franchises have brought folks together in ways we did not know possible, bringing a sense of irony to the isolated Last Frontier.

Justin Williams

Braxton Bundick, director of Senshi Con

Stephanie Cabiness, registered nurse by day and the Queen and President of Amtgard of Alaska by night

