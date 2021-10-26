NOLS: 50 Years in Alaska

By
Eric Bork, Alaska Public Media
-
  • kayaks
    Kayaks at the NOLS headquarters.
  • John Gans
    John Gans, former NOLS Alaska director and NOLS President
  • Ashley Wise
    Ashley Wise, NOLS Alaska Program Manager
  • red barn
    The NOLS Red Barn in Palmer.

NOLS, formerly known as the National Outdoor Leadership School, has been educating and inspiring students in Alaska since 1971. Though not the first wilderness education program in Alaska, it is one of the most successful based on its longevity, number of alumni, and impact it has had on Alaska. Many of its alumni and instructors have lived and contributed to Alaska whether as educators, business people, authors, land managers, public servants, or just being active in the outdoor community. NOLS has also greatly influenced the outdoor industry’s risk management and Leave No Trace ethics, with its Alaska operations offering significant contributions. We welcome John Gans, former NOLS Alaska director, and NOLS President, and Ashley Wise, current NOLS Alaska Program Manager, to discuss NOLS’s history in Alaska, its influences, and its current status and future.

HOST: Paul Twardock

GUESTS:

  • Segment 1: John Gans, former NOLS Alaska Director and NOLS President
  • Segment 2: Ashley Wise, current NOLS Alaska Program Manager

LINKS:

BROADCAST: Thursday, October 28th, 2021. 10:00 am – 11:00 a.m. AKT

REPEAT BROADCAST:  Thursday, October 28th, 2021. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT

