Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, October 27, 2021

Mourners including Dustin Darden and Michael Chambers gather around William Topel’s coffin on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021 (Lex Treinen/Alaska Public Media)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

﻿ ﻿

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Realities diverge after an Anchorage conservative activist dies from COVID. Also, Kenai Peninsula Borough residents rally around the library being able to make its own decision on books. And Hawaii prepares to open to tourists, again.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.

Lex Treinen, Wesley Early and Kavitha George in Anchorage

Andrew Kitchenman and Bridgette Dowd in Juneau

and Sabine Poux in Kenai

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, produced by Annie Feidt, with audio engineering by Toben Shelby.