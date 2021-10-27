Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, October 27, 2021

By
Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
People stand around a light wooden coffin
Mourners including Dustin Darden and Michael Chambers gather around William Topel’s coffin on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021 (Lex Treinen/Alaska Public Media)

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Realities diverge after an Anchorage conservative activist dies from COVID. Also, Kenai Peninsula Borough residents rally around the library being able to make its own decision on books. And Hawaii prepares to open to tourists, again.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Lex Treinen, Wesley Early and Kavitha George in Anchorage
Andrew Kitchenman and Bridgette Dowd in Juneau
and Sabine Poux in Kenai

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, produced by Annie Feidt, with audio engineering by Toben Shelby.

Casey Grove is host of Alaska News Nightly and a general assignment reporter at Alaska Public Media. cgrove [at] alaskapublic (dot) org | 907.550.8446 | About Casey

