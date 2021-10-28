Meet the Bicycle Baron: A cyclist whose trip around the world starts in Alaska | INDIE ALASKA

Growing up in Japan, Hugh Yamada always had a fascination for bicycles both new and old. But it wasn’t until his first year-long bicycle trip from Hokkaido to Okinawa that he discovered a love for travel and a need to take an ambitious step forward. The Bicycle Baron, as he’s known on YouTube, is planning to travel the entire world by bicycle. Starting in Alaska and ending in Japan.

You can Follow the Bicycle Baron and his journey here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCOi…

Video and story by: Matt Faubion

Additional photos and videos by Hugh Yamada

Music by: Hugh Yamada