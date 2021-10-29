Alaska News Nightly: Friday, October 29, 2021

Dr. Anne Zink, chief medical officer for the State of Alaska (Liz Ruskin/Alaska Public Media)

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaska’s chief medical officer calls out misinformation and distrust around COVID-19. Also, teachers are concerned about what they say is book censorship in the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District. And a spooky competition ramps up between neighbors in Skagway.

