Alaska News Nightly: Friday, October 29, 2021

By
Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
Close up shot of a woman with dark hair and eyeglasses looking into the distance
Dr. Anne Zink, chief medical officer for the State of Alaska (Liz Ruskin/Alaska Public Media)

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaska’s chief medical officer calls out misinformation and distrust around COVID-19. Also, teachers are concerned about what they say is book censorship in the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District. And a spooky competition ramps up between neighbors in Skagway.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Andrew Kitchenman and Jeremy Hsieh in Juneau
Sabine Poux in Kenai
Wesley Early in Anchorage
and Mike Swasey in Skagway

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, produced by Annie Feidt, with audio engineering by Toben Shelby.

