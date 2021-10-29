Line One: ‘Why do I feel this way?’ When and how to seek mental health services

The past year-and-a-half has been a time of great uncertainty and fear leading to a sharp increase in depression and anxiety, even in those that were previously well. In Alaska, the overwhelming need for mental health resources is growing, but the capacity for care is stretched thin. What are some warning signs for mental health crises? Who should we contact if we are concerned about our mental health? Who should see a psychologist versus a psychiatrist?
HOST: Dr. Jillian Woodruff
GUESTS:
- Jaime Spatrisano, Clinical Psychologist
- Erin Mingrone, Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner
LINKS & RESOURCES:
- Quick easy to read information about mental health: www.mentalhealth.gov
- Tools to assess your well-being: www.cdc.gov/hrqol/wellbeing.html
- Mental Health support and advocacy in Anchorage: www.namianchorage.org
