Line One: ‘Why do I feel this way?’ When and how to seek mental health services

By
Adelyn Baxter, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-


The past year-and-a-half has been a time of great uncertainty and fear leading to a sharp increase in depression and anxiety, even in those that were previously well. In Alaska, the overwhelming need for mental health resources is growing, but the capacity for care is stretched thin. What are some warning signs for mental health crises? Who should we contact if we are concerned about our mental health? Who should see a psychologist versus a psychiatrist?

HOST: Dr. Jillian Woodruff

GUESTS:

  • Jaime Spatrisano, Clinical Psychologist
  • Erin Mingrone, Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner

LINKS & RESOURCES:

PARTICIPATE:

Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (10–11 a.m.).

Send an email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air).

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at 10 a.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at 8 p.m. AKDT

LINE ONE’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:

SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by:

Previous articleTalk of Alaska: Now back in the classroom, Alaska’s students are falling behind
Next articleState of Art: Anchorage Community Theater turns to the airwaves for their production of Frankenstein
Adelyn Baxter, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
http://www.alaskapublic.org

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display