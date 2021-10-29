Talk of Alaska: Now back in the classroom, Alaska’s students are falling behind

Students in a classroom at Redington Sr. Jr/Sr High School in Wasilla on September 21, 2020. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

Educators and students have been through the gamut over the last year and a half. Now that they’re back in the classroom, the long term impacts of virtual learning and social isolation are making themselves known. Teachers are reporting issues with learning loss, with students falling behind where they should be academically, and behavior. Educators share how they’re addressing these problems amid an ongoing pandemic.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Tom Klaameyer , president, National Education Association Alaska

, president, National Education Association Alaska Nathan Erfurth, president, Kenai Peninsula Education Association

