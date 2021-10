Flyer for Anchorage Community Theater’s production of Frankenstein.

This week on State of Art we’re hearing about Anchorage Community Theater’s production of Frankenstein. We’re joined by ACT’s executive director Matt Fernandez to talk about the classic story, the main cast and how this play gave the crew of a canceled show a second chance.

Frankenstein airs on 90.3 KNBA on October 31 at 7 p.m. The show will stream online through ACT’s YouTube channel on October 29.