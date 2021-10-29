State of Art: Anchorage students turn healthcare worker selfies into works of art

From the website “Portraits of Those Who Serve.”

This week on State of Art we’re discussing “Portraits of Those Who Serve,” a project meant to thank and honor healthcare workers during the continued COVID-19 pandemic. Healthcare workers can submit selfies which will be turned into portraits by students. We’re joined by Eagle River High School art teacher and project leader, Jacob Bera, and ASD fine arts coordinator, Leah Maltbie. They tell us about how the project works, what it’s meant to students and healthcare workers, and what comes next.

