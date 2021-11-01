Alaska News Nightly: Monday, November 1, 2021

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Monday on Alaska News Nightly:
Anchorage’s mayor speaks alongside prominent vaccine skeptics and proponents of unproven COVID-19 treatments. Also, Girdwood officials work to restore access to infrastructure and neighborhoods. And a debate in Wrangell over whether ancient petroglyphs were recently vandalized.
Reports tonight from:
Lex Treinen and Wesley Early in Anchorage
Eric Stone in Ketchikan
Emily Schwing in Girdwood
Tyler Thompson in Dillingham
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Mary Auld in Fairbanks
and Sage Smiley in Wrangell
Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, produced by Annie Feidt, with audio engineering by Toben Shelby.