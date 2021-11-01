Alaska News Nightly: Monday, November 1, 2021

Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson speaking at a conference of vaccine skeptics in Anchorage on Oct. 30, 2021.

﻿ ﻿

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

Anchorage’s mayor speaks alongside prominent vaccine skeptics and proponents of unproven COVID-19 treatments. Also, Girdwood officials work to restore access to infrastructure and neighborhoods. And a debate in Wrangell over whether ancient petroglyphs were recently vandalized.

Reports tonight from:

Lex Treinen and Wesley Early in Anchorage

Eric Stone in Ketchikan

Emily Schwing in Girdwood

Tyler Thompson in Dillingham

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Mary Auld in Fairbanks

and Sage Smiley in Wrangell

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, produced by Annie Feidt, with audio engineering by Toben Shelby.