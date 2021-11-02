Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, November 2, 2021

University of Alaska Anchorage Bachelor of Social Work student Amber Shields (right) takes notes as Cook Inlet Tribal Council’s suicide intervention coordinator Kris Green (left) and youth prevention coordinator Colleen Newcity (center) teach a 16-hour suicide intervention training course in Anchorage on Nov. 1, 2021. Green says the course emphasizes words, tools, and skills for suicide intervention. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Lawmakers contemplate future sessions where the price of oil brings some budget relief. Also, the NTSB concludes its investigation on the fatal plane crash in Unalaska in 2019. And a training in Anchorage can help friends and family learn how to intervene before a suicide attempt.

Reports tonight from:

Andrew Kitchenman and Jacob Resneck in Juneau

Hope McKenney in Unalaska

Olivia Ebertz in Bethel

Wesley Early, Anne Hillman and Lex Treinen in Anchorage

and Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, produced by Annie Feidt, with audio engineering by Toben Shelby.