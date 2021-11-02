Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, November 2, 2021

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Lawmakers contemplate future sessions where the price of oil brings some budget relief. Also, the NTSB concludes its investigation on the fatal plane crash in Unalaska in 2019. And a training in Anchorage can help friends and family learn how to intervene before a suicide attempt.
Reports tonight from:
Andrew Kitchenman and Jacob Resneck in Juneau
Hope McKenney in Unalaska
Olivia Ebertz in Bethel
Wesley Early, Anne Hillman and Lex Treinen in Anchorage
and Dan Bross in Fairbanks
Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, produced by Annie Feidt, with audio engineering by Toben Shelby.