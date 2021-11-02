Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, November 2, 2021

By
Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
University of Alaska Anchorage Bachelor of Social Work student Amber Shields (right) takes notes as Cook Inlet Tribal Council’s suicide intervention coordinator Kris Green (left) and youth prevention coordinator Colleen Newcity (center) teach a 16-hour suicide intervention training course in Anchorage on Nov. 1, 2021. Green says the course emphasizes words, tools, and skills for suicide intervention. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Lawmakers contemplate future sessions where the price of oil brings some budget relief. Also, the NTSB concludes its investigation on the fatal plane crash in Unalaska in 2019. And a training in Anchorage can help friends and family learn how to intervene before a suicide attempt.

Reports tonight from:

Andrew Kitchenman and Jacob Resneck in Juneau
Hope McKenney in Unalaska
Olivia Ebertz in Bethel
Wesley Early, Anne Hillman and Lex Treinen in Anchorage
and Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, produced by Annie Feidt, with audio engineering by Toben Shelby.

Previous articleAnchorage School District Superintendent Deena Bishop will step down next year
Next articleRuling allows nurse practitioners in Alaska to prescribe abortion pills
Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
Casey Grove is host of Alaska News Nightly and a general assignment reporter at Alaska Public Media. cgrove [at] alaskapublic (dot) org | 907.550.8446 | About Casey

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display