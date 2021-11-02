Anchorage School District Superintendent Deena Bishop will step down next year

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
Anchorage School District Superintendent Deena Bishop at Dimond High School on Aug. 19, 2021. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

The Anchorage School Board announced Tuesday that Anchorage School District Superintendent Deena Bishop will retire next June. 

Bishop, 52, has been superintendent of the state’s largest school district since 2016. She previously worked as superintendent of the Mat-Su Borough School District for five years, and before that as a teacher and principal. 

In a letter to the school board, Bishop wrote “from the most tragic times as evidenced by the 7.1 earthquake in 2018 to the continuing global pandemic, our community has overcome obstacles, learned, and grown.”

Her letter did not say why she’s stepping down as superintendent. But the Anchorage Daily News reported that she wants to spend more time with her 1-year-old grandson, Clay.

School board officials say they will work with Bishop during her transition. Her last day with the district will be June 30, 2022.

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
Wesley is a reporter for Alaska Public Media, covering primarily city government and Anchorage life. He previously worked at Alaska Public Media as a web editor, producer and education reporter before a two-year stint in Kotzebue, AK as News Director for KOTZ-AM.

