Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, November 3, 2021

Sen. Lisa Murkowski speaks on voting rights in the Senate on Nov. 3, 2021 (C-SPAN)

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Sen. Lisa Murkowski votes with Democrats to restore parts of the Voting Rights Act. Also, a study shows Alaska State Troopers are understaffed in Western Alaska. And a 30-year-old message in a bottle washes up on a beach near Skagway.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.

Greg Kim in Bethel

Lex Treinen in Anchorage

Sabine Poux in Kenai

Dylan Simard in Kodiak

and Mike Swasey in Skagway

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, produced by Annie Feidt, with audio engineering by Toben Shelby.