Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, November 4, 2021

Ezekiel Rise gets a COVID-19 vaccine from Anchorage School District official Kale Recaido on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. The vaccine clinic was held at the Anchorage School District Education Center, a day after the shot got federal approval for kids ages 5-11. (Wesley Early/Alaska Public Media)

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Seven hunters have been stranded at a fish camp for a week after the Yukon iced over. Also, Alaska parents rush to get their younger kids vaccinated against COVID-19. And as the pandemic drags on, childcare centers are struggling to find workers.

Reports tonight from:

Lex Treinen, Wesley Early and Kavitha George in Anchorage

Olivia Ebertz in Bethel

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.

and Jeremy Hsieh in Juneau

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, produced by Annie Feidt, with audio engineering by Toben Shelby.