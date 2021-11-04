Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, November 4, 2021

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:
Seven hunters have been stranded at a fish camp for a week after the Yukon iced over. Also, Alaska parents rush to get their younger kids vaccinated against COVID-19. And as the pandemic drags on, childcare centers are struggling to find workers.
Reports tonight from:
Lex Treinen, Wesley Early and Kavitha George in Anchorage
Olivia Ebertz in Bethel
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
and Jeremy Hsieh in Juneau
Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, produced by Annie Feidt, with audio engineering by Toben Shelby.