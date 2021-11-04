Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, November 4, 2021

By
Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
A boy in a mask gets a shot.
Ezekiel Rise gets a COVID-19 vaccine from Anchorage School District official Kale Recaido on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. The vaccine clinic was held at the Anchorage School District Education Center, a day after the shot got federal approval for kids ages 5-11. (Wesley Early/Alaska Public Media)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org.

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Seven hunters have been stranded at a fish camp for a week after the Yukon iced over. Also, Alaska parents rush to get their younger kids vaccinated against COVID-19. And as the pandemic drags on, childcare centers are struggling to find workers.

Reports tonight from:

Lex Treinen, Wesley Early and Kavitha George in Anchorage
Olivia Ebertz in Bethel
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
and Jeremy Hsieh in Juneau

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, produced by Annie Feidt, with audio engineering by Toben Shelby.

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
Casey Grove is host of Alaska News Nightly and a general assignment reporter at Alaska Public Media.

