Going Green: What can you really recycle and compost?

The Anchorage landfill countdown on the municipality’s web page shows less than 50 years of capacity. Recycling and composting keeps reusable items out of the landfill. What do you need to know, and where can you find out?

And here’s a next level question. We love our dogs, but how do you keep Fido’s poop bags out of the landfill? Well, you could ask a Denali National Park Rnager.

So, going green is in the news every day. Alaska Airlines just announced it won’t use plastic water bottles anymore, opting instead for water in a box made with some recycled material. Global leaders are in Glasgow talking about their carbon-reduction commitment. Greta Thunberg, a Swedish teen, has strong words from her generation to others about taking responsibility.

So what can we do? Recycle and compost. Yet questions abound: why can’t I put glass in my curbside recycle bin? Do I have to take labels off cans and bottles? Is it true that you can recycle pizza boxes, even the greasy-cheesy ones? Can you compost meat scraps? Why can’t all 1-2 plastics recycle? And what compost/recycle mistakes should you know to avoid so you don’t contaminate the process?

To answer your questions, we have experts from Valley Recycling in the Mat-Su, Anchorage Municipal recycling programs, and a National Park Service Ranger with experience composting their working sled dogs’ waste, instead of adding it to a landfill. Now there’s an idea.

Have questions about recycling or composting? Bring ’em on! Your questions and comments are always welcome.

HOST: Kathleen McCoy

GUESTS:

Randi Perlman, Interim Director Valley Recycling

Interim Director Valley Recycling Suzanna Caldwell , Anchorage Municipal recycling and composting programs

, Anchorage Municipal recycling and composting programs Sarah Hayes, National Park Service ranger with experience at the Denali Sled Dog Kennels

LINKS:

Municipality of Anchorage recycling pages, website

Valley Recycling, website and Facebook page

Denali National Park sled dog kennels, website (where all dog poop is composted)

Podcast of U.S. municipal recycling facility managers on current challenges (20 min), podcast

PARTICIPATE: