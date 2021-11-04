Going Green: What can you really recycle and compost?

And here’s a next level question. We love our dogs, but how do you keep Fido’s poop bags out of the landfill? Well, you could ask a Denali National Park Rnager.
So, going green is in the news every day. Alaska Airlines just announced it won’t use plastic water bottles anymore, opting instead for water in a box made with some recycled material. Global leaders are in Glasgow talking about their carbon-reduction commitment. Greta Thunberg, a Swedish teen, has strong words from her generation to others about taking responsibility.
So what can we do? Recycle and compost. Yet questions abound: why can’t I put glass in my curbside recycle bin? Do I have to take labels off cans and bottles? Is it true that you can recycle pizza boxes, even the greasy-cheesy ones? Can you compost meat scraps? Why can’t all 1-2 plastics recycle? And what compost/recycle mistakes should you know to avoid so you don’t contaminate the process?
To answer your questions, we have experts from Valley Recycling in the Mat-Su, Anchorage Municipal recycling programs, and a National Park Service Ranger with experience composting their working sled dogs’ waste, instead of adding it to a landfill. Now there’s an idea.
Have questions about recycling or composting? Bring ’em on! Your questions and comments are always welcome.
HOST: Kathleen McCoy
GUESTS:
- Randi Perlman, Interim Director Valley Recycling
- Suzanna Caldwell, Anchorage Municipal recycling and composting programs
- Sarah Hayes, National Park Service ranger with experience at the Denali Sled Dog Kennels
LINKS:
- Municipality of Anchorage recycling pages, website
- Valley Recycling, website and Facebook page
- Denali National Park sled dog kennels, website (where all dog poop is composted)
- Podcast of U.S. municipal recycling facility managers on current challenges (20 min), podcast
