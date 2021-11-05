Catching up with Kikkan Randall and the year ahead for NSAA in Alaska

Kikkan and Breck riding to school, photo courtesy Kikkan Randall.

Former NSAA Junior Nordic skier Kikkan Randall, photo courtesy Kikkan Randall.

NSAA Executive Director Kikkan Randall, photo courtesy Kikkan Randall.

Or guest for this show is Kikkan Randall, one of Alaska’s most popular and well-known athletes. In the 2018 Winter Olympics, Kikkan and Jessie Diggins became the first Americans to win a gold medal in Nordic skiing, in the team sprint freestyle race. Shortly after the Olympics, she was diagnosed with breast cancer and instantly became an advocate for an active lifestyle while in treatment. She had been living in Canada since that time but now she’s back in Anchorage as the new executive director of the Nordic Ski Association of Anchorage.

HOST: Lisa Keller

SEGMENTS:

Kikkan Randall, executive director of the Nordic Skiing Association of Anchorage

LINKS:

BROADCAST: Thursday, November 4th, 2021. 10:00 am – 3:00 p.m. AKT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, November 4th, 2021. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT

SUBSCRIBE: Receive Outdoor Explorer automatically every week via: