Dr. Zink provides updates on vaccination and hospital capacity

COVID-19 continues to surge throughout the state and hospitals are reporting bed and staff shortages as well as staff fatigue. Has it helped that health care workers have been sent to Alaska? The state and the hospitals are pivoting to crisis standards of care, but what does that really mean? Now that the COVID vaccine is approved for children ages 5 to 11, a lot of parents are having tough but good discussions with each other and their children, so what should you do? Alaska’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink answers your questions.

HOST: Dr. Justin Clark

GUESTS:

Dr. Anne Zink, Chief Medical Officer, State of Alaska

