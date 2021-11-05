Resources for LGBTQ+ youth experiencing housing insecurity

Juneau drag queen Gigi Monroe performs at the youth Pride party on June 20, 2019. (Photo by Zoe Grueskin/KTOO)

Queer and trans youth are at increased risk of homelessness across the nation. In Alaska, limited resources compound the problem, and that makes it more likely young people will become chronically homeless. How are advocates working to address the shortfalls?

HOST: Adelyn Baxter

GUESTS:

Julia Terry, Choosing Our Roots

Enigma, Youth advocate

Tracey Wiese, Identity Alaska

Covenant House

PARTICIPATE:

Call 907-550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast.

Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (Comments may be read on air).

Post your comment during or after the live broadcast on social media (Comments may be read on air).

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021 at 10 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

LIVE Web stream: Click here to stream.