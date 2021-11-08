Alaska News Nightly: Monday, November 8, 2021

By
Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
A group of seven men post for a photo.
The seven Pilot Station hunters wait for a charter plane at the Bering Air terminal in Nome on Nov. 6, 2021. The group removed their masks for the photo. From left to right: Andrew Makaily III, Neil Makaily, Robert Myers, Andrew Makaily IV, Ronnie Paul, Rex Nick, Dimitri Nick. (Anna Rose MacArthur/KYUK)

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaska is a big winner in the federal infrastructure bill. Also, hunters from Pilot Station describe being stranded at a fish camp for more than a week. And remembering Chuck Bundrant, who started as a deckhand and went on to lead America’s largest seafood company.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Dan Bross in Fairbanks
Andrew Kitchenman and Jacob Resneck in Juneau
Dylan Simard in Kodiak
Lex Treinen in Anchorage
Anna Rose MacArthur in Bethel
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
and Izzy Ross in Dillingham

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, produced by Annie Feidt, with audio engineering by Toben Shelby.

