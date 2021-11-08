Trip planning and risk analysis in Alaska with Luc Mehl

Trip planning and risk analysis are keys to safe and successful outings, whether it is a day hike or an extended trip far from medical help. Alaska’s vast expanse, large and cold rivers, challenging weather, wild animals, and scarcity of emergency response resources add to the need for responsible and thoughtful trip preparation and execution. On this Outdoor Explorer we look at near misses and accidents from this past summer of 2021, then look forward to trip planning for this coming winter and next summer. Our guest is Luc Mehl. Luc spent a significant part of his youth in McGrath, Alaska, and has traveled throughout Alaska in all seasons as an adventurer, wilderness athlete, scientist, and educator. Besides hosting a popular trip planning website he is the co-author of the new book The Packrafting Handbook and is an avid wilderness Nordic skater and skier. He shares his insights and thoughts on trip planning and risk analysis, aiming to help us become safer in the outdoors.
HOST: Paul Twardock
GUESTS:
- Segment 1: Luc Mehl, co-author of the new book The Packrafting Handbook
LINKS:
- Luc Mehl’s Website, where you can purchase his book
- The Packraft Handbook
- Reviews of The Packraft Handbook on GoodReads
- American Packrafting Association
- American Whitewater Accident database
- Avalanche.org
- Alaska Avalanche School
- Alaska Avalanche Information Center
- Chugach National Forest Avalanche Information Center
- Hatcher Pass Avalanche Center
- Nordic Skate-Southcentral Alaska Facebook Group
BROADCAST: Thursday, November 11th, 2021. 10:00 am – 11:00 a.m. AKT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, November 11th, 2021. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT
SUBSCRIBE: Receive Outdoor Explorer automatically every week via: