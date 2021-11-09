Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, November 9, 2021

A man in winter clothing stands on ice near a hole with a stick that he's using to ice fish.
A man ice fishes in northwest Alaska. (Kristen Green)

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

In a close vote, Alaska’s redistricting board approves a final map. Also, the seaweed industry in Alaska could get a boost from a high-tech food preservation method. And a new study looks at how climate change has impacted subsistence harvesters in Northwest Alaska.

Reports tonight from:

Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau
Corinne Smith in Haines
Lex Treinen in Anchorage
Davis Hovey in Nome
and Sabine Poux in Kenai

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, produced by Annie Feidt, with audio engineering by Toben Shelby.

