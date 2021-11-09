Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, November 9, 2021

A man ice fishes in northwest Alaska. (Kristen Green)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

﻿ ﻿

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

In a close vote, Alaska’s redistricting board approves a final map. Also, the seaweed industry in Alaska could get a boost from a high-tech food preservation method. And a new study looks at how climate change has impacted subsistence harvesters in Northwest Alaska.

Reports tonight from:

Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau

Corinne Smith in Haines

Lex Treinen in Anchorage

Davis Hovey in Nome

and Sabine Poux in Kenai

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, produced by Annie Feidt, with audio engineering by Toben Shelby.