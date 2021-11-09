Anchorage planning director to resign next month

Anchorage City Hall. (Staff photo)

The planning director for the Municipality of Anchorage will resign next month.

Michelle McNulty announced her resignation this week, and her last day will be Dec. 8, a spokesman for Mayor Dave Bronson said.

McNulty was appointed to her position in 2018 when Ethan Berkowitz was mayor of Anchorage. She kept her job when Mayor Bronson took office.

Bronson spokesman Corey Allen Young said McNulty is resigning for personal reasons. Economic and Community Development Director Adam Trombley — McNulty’s direct supervisor — is working on finding a replacement for McNulty.

McNulty didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

She is one of several municipal directors to announce resignations this month. Last week, Boards and Commissions Director Stephanie Williams resigned after roughly two months with the city. Library director Judy Norton Eledge also resigned last week, though the Bronson administration asked her to stay on as a deputy director, which she accepted.

