Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, November 10, 2021

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:
The Alaska Redistricting Board finalizes its legislative districts map. Also, a wolf hunt on Prince of Wales Island fuels controversy. And a classic Juneau hole-in-the-wall restaurant opens a replica in Anchorage.
Reports tonight from:
Andrew Kitchenman, Jacob Resneck and Lyndsey Brollini in Juneau
Eric Stone in Ketchikan
Dan Bross in Fairbanks
Wesley Early and Kavitha George in Anchorage
and Sabine Poux in Kenai
Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, produced by Annie Feidt, with audio engineering by Toben Shelby.