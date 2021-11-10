Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, November 10, 2021

An order of pelmeni from the Anchorage Pel’meni restaurant. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

The Alaska Redistricting Board finalizes its legislative districts map. Also, a wolf hunt on Prince of Wales Island fuels controversy. And a classic Juneau hole-in-the-wall restaurant opens a replica in Anchorage.

Reports tonight from:

Andrew Kitchenman, Jacob Resneck and Lyndsey Brollini in Juneau

Eric Stone in Ketchikan

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Wesley Early and Kavitha George in Anchorage

and Sabine Poux in Kenai

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, produced by Annie Feidt, with audio engineering by Toben Shelby.