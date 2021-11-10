Celebrating ANCSA at 50 | Special Alaska Insight – Nov 17

Fifty years ago this December, Alaska Native leaders joined forces with national lawmakers to create legislation that ensured certain native land rights in our state. How has that legislation evolved over the decades? What does the next generation of Alaska Native leaders think of it?

We’ll talk to Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act advocates, corporate leaders and the next generation during this special one-hour live-streamed special.

WHEN: Wednesday, Nov. 17 starting at 1 p.m.

WHERE: Watch on Facebook Live, YouTube Live or here. The program will air on Alaska Public Media TV Friday, Nov. 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Do you have something to add to the conversation? Send your thoughts to alaskainsight@alaskapublic.org or comment during the livestream on Facebook or YouTube.