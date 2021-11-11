Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, November 11, 2021

Daisy Bass takes stock of the snow on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021 (Annie Feidt/Alaska Public Media)

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

A crowd-sourced list of Alaskans accused of abuse may offer some accountability but in the form of vigilante justice. Also, Glacier Bay National Park studies the risk for landslides and tsunamis. And how Anchorage ended up with more than a foot of light snow, and why it matters.

Reports tonight from:

Rashah McChesney and Claire Stremple in Juneau

Sabine Poux in Kenai

Dylan Simard in Kodiak

and Joe Viechnicki in Petersburg

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, produced by Annie Feidt, with audio engineering by Toben Shelby.