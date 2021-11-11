Troopers: Fairbanks area driver shoots another vehicle in ‘road rage’ incident

An Alaska State Trooper K-9 Unit SUV in Anchorage. (Joey Mendolia/Alaska Public Media)

A driver hit and then shot at another vehicle on the Parks Highway outside of Fairbanks in what State Troopers describe as a road rage incident.

According to a Trooper dispatch, a driver rammed another vehicle near Ester and fired at it with a semi-automatic rifle.

Troopers said the vehicle was severely damaged, including multiple bullet holes, but its driver was not hurt.

They said 34-year-old Ester resident, Anthony Frey, subsequently called Troopers reporting he had run a vehicle off the road.

Troopers said Frey made incoherent statements as to why he rammed and shot at the other vehicle. They did not say what triggered the incident, but there’s no clear connection between the two drivers.

Frey was jailed at Fairbanks Correctional Center for weapons misconduct, assault, and criminal mischief. Trooper says additional charges are being considered.