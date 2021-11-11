VIRTUAL EVENT: Pier Kids Screening & Community Discussion – Dec 4

Pier Kids, directed by Elegance Bratton and produced by Chester Algernal Gordon, transports audiences to New York City’s historic Christopher Street Pier where homeless queer Black youth navigate the streets to find safety and stability. The film shines a light on an underground community of Pier Kids, showcasing the intricate ways queer people of color utilize public space to build chosen family. This hopeful portrait exposes a side of New York City many often choose to ignore.





Discussion will be facilitated during and after this digital screening in partnership with local nonprofits serving Alaska’s LGBTQ+ homeless youth community,and focusing on hearing from the youth themselves about their experience.

This program is made possible by a grant from American Documentary | POV, with funding provided by the Open Society Foundations.



PRICE: Free

WHEN: December 4 at 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. AKST

WHERE: LIVE Virtual Event via Facebook Live and YouTube

RSVP: To sign up for the entire event, go to Eventbrite

To sign up for the screening only, register here.



