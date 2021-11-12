Alaska News Nightly: Friday, November 12, 2021

By
Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
A woman in a blue puffy jacket fills out paperwork at a desk while photojournalists with cameras shoot video and still photos on their cameras.
Sen. Lisa Murkowski files for reelection in Anchorage on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Natural gas has been a target of climate activists in Scotland, so where does that leave Alaska’s vast reserves? Also, Sen. Lisa Murkowski dismisses attacks from Trump as she files for reelection. And a first-time Indigenous musical festival felt like a family reunion.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Lex Treinen and Tripp Crouse in Anchorage
Jeremy Hsieh in Juneau
Eric Stone in Ketchikan
and Mary Auld in Fairbanks

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, produced by Annie Feidt, with audio engineering by Toben Shelby.

