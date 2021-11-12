Alaska News Nightly: Friday, November 12, 2021

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski files for reelection in Anchorage on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Natural gas has been a target of climate activists in Scotland, so where does that leave Alaska’s vast reserves? Also, Sen. Lisa Murkowski dismisses attacks from Trump as she files for reelection. And a first-time Indigenous musical festival felt like a family reunion.

Reports tonight from:

Rashah

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.

Lex Treinen and Tripp Crouse in Anchorage

Jeremy Hsieh in Juneau

Eric Stone in Ketchikan

and Mary Auld in Fairbanks

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, produced by Annie Feidt, with audio engineering by Toben Shelby.