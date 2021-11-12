Early intervention to address youth mental health

With an estimated 75% of adult mental health problems developing before the age of 25, early and effective intervention is critical for a child’s future physical and emotional health. Volunteers of America is an organization working to address youth mental and behavioral health.
HOST: Prentiss Pemberton
GUESTS:
- Julia Luey, Vice President of Treatment Services & Interim CEO, Volunteers of America Alaska
- Sara Clark, Vice President of Public Health & Prevention, Volunteers of America Alaska
LINKS & RESOURCES:
PARTICIPATE:
Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (10–11 a.m.).
Send an email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air).
LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at 10 a.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at 8 p.m. AKDT
LINE ONE’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:
- Mayo Clinic and Cleveland Clinic offer extensive health information libraries
- MedlinePlus has a guide to finding reliable health information on the internet
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI)
- Carl Sagan’s Baloney Detection Kit and common logical fallacies
SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by: