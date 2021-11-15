Alaska News Nightly: Monday, November 15, 2021

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Monday on Alaska News Nightly:
Congressman Don Young ramps up his campaign for reelection. Also, a company is preparing to leave two barges to freeze in the Kuskokwim River this winter. And ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, food banks are short on important staples.
Reports tonight from:
Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Greg Kim in Bethel
Tegan Hanlon and Wesley Early in Anchorage
Dan Bross in Fairbanks
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Sabine Poux in Kenai
and Maggie Nelson in Unalaska
Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, produced by Annie Feidt, with audio engineering by Toben Shelby.