Alaska News Nightly: Monday, November 15, 2021

By
Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
a person behind a podium talking to a debate moderator
Incumbent Rep. Don Young addressing moderator Lori Townsend during a debate with Congressional candidate Alyse Galvin for Alaska’s seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, on October 22 at Debate for the State. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

Congressman Don Young ramps up his campaign for reelection. Also, a company is preparing to leave two barges to freeze in the Kuskokwim River this winter. And ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, food banks are short on important staples.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Greg Kim in Bethel
Tegan Hanlon and Wesley Early in Anchorage
Dan Bross in Fairbanks
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Sabine Poux in Kenai
and Maggie Nelson in Unalaska

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, produced by Annie Feidt, with audio engineering by Toben Shelby.

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
Casey Grove is host of Alaska News Nightly and a general assignment reporter at Alaska Public Media.

