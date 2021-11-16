Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, November 16, 2021

soldiers in white uniforms hold a tow rope. They are in bunny boots strapped to skis
Soldiers participate in a skijoring exercise at Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 27, 2021. (Alejandro Pena/USAF)

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Military leaders in Alaska say the Arctic is a strategic priority. Also, Anchorage’s mayor throws his support behind a conservative parents rights group. And a Fairbanks restaurant is requiring customers prove they’re vaccinated.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Robyne and Dan Bross in Fairbanks
Maggie Nelson in Unalaska
Wesley Early in Anchorage
Bridget Dowd in Juneau
and Sabine Poux in Kenai

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, produced by Annie Feidt, with audio engineering by Toben Shelby.

