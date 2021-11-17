Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, November 17, 2021

Dr. Barbara Knox left the University of Wisconsin and American Family Children’s Hospital after colleagues complained of workplace bullying and parents accused her of misdiagnosing abuse. Now, complaints about her are surfacing in Alaska, where she is the state’s top child abuse pediatrician. Here, Knox is seen testifying on Sept. 14, 2017, at a murder trial in Huntington, W.Va. (Courtney Hessler / The (Huntington, W.Va.) Herald-Dispatch)

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

The tight rental market in Anchorage is forcing some families into homelessness. Also, the medical director of a local child abuse clinic draws scrutiny. And an Alaskan is turning his bear attack experience into a movie.

