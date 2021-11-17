Line One: Youth mental health and substance abuse in Alaska

The exterior of the ARCH building. (Photo via Volunteers of America – Alaska/Adolescent Residential Center for Help website)



With an estimated 75% of adult mental health problems developing before the age of 25, early and effective intervention is critical for a child’s future physical and emotional health. Volunteers of America Alaska works to fill in some of the resource gaps in Alaska.

Julia Lieu, Vice President of Treatment Services, Volunteers of America Alaska

Sara Clark, Vice President of Public Health and Prevention, Volunteers of America Alaska

