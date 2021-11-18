Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, November 18, 2021

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:
Anger over the PFD fuels talk of a new constitutional convention. Also, Anchorage International Airport tries to position itself as a solution to West Coast supply chain woes. And the global supply crunch has bike shops in Anchorage drawing on a whole new set of skill.
Reports tonight from:
Jacob Resneck, Andrew Kitchenman and Bridget Dowd in Juneau
Wesley Early, Lex Treinen and Kavitha George in Anchorage
and Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, produced by Annie Feidt, with audio engineering by Toben Shelby.