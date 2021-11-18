Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, November 18, 2021

A Singapore Airlines Cargo plane taxis for departure on Runway 32 at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport on April 27, 2013. At the time, the airport ranked fifth in the world for the most air cargo to go through it in 2017. (Creative Commons photo by BriYYZ)

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Anger over the PFD fuels talk of a new constitutional convention. Also, Anchorage International Airport tries to position itself as a solution to West Coast supply chain woes. And the global supply crunch has bike shops in Anchorage drawing on a whole new set of skill.

Reports tonight from:

Jacob Resneck, Andrew Kitchenman and Bridget Dowd in Juneau

Wesley Early, Lex Treinen and Kavitha George in Anchorage

and Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, produced by Annie Feidt, with audio engineering by Toben Shelby.