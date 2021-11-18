ANCSA at 50 | Special Edition of Alaska Insight

Fifty years ago this December, Alaska Native leaders joined forces with national lawmakers to create legislation that ensured certain native land rights in our state. How has that legislation evolved over the decades? What does the next generation of Alaska Native leaders want to see moving forward?

Host, Lori Townsend discusses the milestone anniversary with Megan Alvanna-Stimpfle, Self-Governance Liason, Norton Sound Health Corporation; Alex Cleghorn, Senior Legal and Policy Director, Alaska Native Justice Center; Rosita Worl, president, Sealaska Heritage Institute.

